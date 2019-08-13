Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.16

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 2908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

The stock has a market cap of $881.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Astronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter.

Astronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATROB)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification systems, and other products.

