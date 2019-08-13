AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,576 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $93,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. 11,474,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,241,594. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

