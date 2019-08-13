Auctus (AUC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $157,177.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $157,177.00 and $411.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. During the last week, Auctus has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Auctus Profile

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,839,165 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

