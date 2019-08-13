Ava Risk Group (ASX:AVA) Trading Down 3.6%

Ava Risk Group Ltd (ASX:AVA) shares traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 76,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Ava Risk Group Company Profile (ASX:AVA)

Ava Risk Group Limited provides risk management services and technologies worldwide. The company operates through Perimeter Security, Access Control Solutions, and International Valuable Logistics segments. It manufactures and sells fiber optic intrusion detection and location systems that are used to detect and locate perimeter intrusion; for data network tapping and tampering, and oil and gas pipeline third party interference detection; and for other applications, including health, safety, and traffic monitoring.

