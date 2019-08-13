Azul (NYSE:AZUL) PT Raised to $47.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZUL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.68.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Azul has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of -0.65.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Azul had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Azul will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Azul by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Azul by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.