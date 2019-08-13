B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 484,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 1,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,466. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.89.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, SVP Howard Weitzman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 33.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 132,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 123,180 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

