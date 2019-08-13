Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,897,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 1,669,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Horst Gras sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $108,920.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,256.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $487,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,986.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,178. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

