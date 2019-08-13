Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461,762 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 871.1% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after buying an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $6,980,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 122,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,968,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 668,809 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,724,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

