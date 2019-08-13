Barclays Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €20.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.21) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.21 ($24.66).

Shares of FNTN opened at €17.45 ($20.28) on Friday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €17.77.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

