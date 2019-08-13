BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.24

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 1770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

BRRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98.

About BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

