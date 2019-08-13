Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of ABX stock traded down C$0.19 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,149,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.30. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$12.54 and a one year high of C$24.67.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.