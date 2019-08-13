Bata Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Bata has a market capitalization of $32,992.00 and approximately $524.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Bata has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00779442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00013697 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,379 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

