Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) PT Lowered to C$4.75 at Cormark

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

TSE BYL opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.60. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.08 and a 12 month high of C$4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.52.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$39.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baylin Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

