BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Bought by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 414.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,357 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BB&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BB&T alerts:

NYSE BBT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $46.73. 252,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

BBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.