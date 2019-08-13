Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €110.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BC8. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.44 ($108.66).

BC8 stock opened at €87.80 ($102.09) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €100.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.61. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 52-week high of €110.80 ($128.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

