Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Down 1%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.38, 2,594,592 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,883,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBBY. Loop Capital reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 825.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.