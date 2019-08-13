Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €96.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.50 ($112.21) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.93 ($115.03).

Shares of BEI stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €108.00 ($125.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52-week high of €109.50 ($127.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of €106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion and a PE ratio of 33.15.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

