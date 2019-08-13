Bela (BELA) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Bela has a total market cap of $414,851.00 and $742.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. During the last week, Bela has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00765653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013679 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002601 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 49,592,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,923,489 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

