Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Bellerophon reported 2Q19 with a net loss of ($4.1M) and $16.8M in cash on the balance sheet. At the current burn rate of ~$4M-$5M per quarter, the company should be funded through 1H20 and importantly through the next infection point; Cohort-2 data in PH-ILD expected by YE19.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore T. Wang bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,479 shares in the company, valued at $374,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $47,200. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Arch Venture Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.