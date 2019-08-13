Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of Blue Prism Group stock traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,025 ($13.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,059. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,363.88. Blue Prism Group has a one year low of GBX 1,002 ($13.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,635 ($34.43). The stock has a market cap of $823.10 million and a P/E ratio of -12.67.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; and blue prism digital exchange for downloading disruptive and AI-enabled capabilities.

