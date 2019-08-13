B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGS. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2,375.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 678,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 650,873 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. 36,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,821. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.24 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.