BidaskClub Lowers CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CECE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of CECO Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.56 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $271.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.67 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. Analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

