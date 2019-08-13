BidaskClub Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIVB. FIG Partners lowered SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.56.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $194.81 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $332.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,111.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Clendening bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.12 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,316.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 274,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,073,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.