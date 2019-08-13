Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up about 4.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 788,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,812,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,083,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 116,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $6.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.88. 1,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.05 and a fifty-two week high of $338.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

