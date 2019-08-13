BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,015 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.65% of BIO-TECHNE worth $287,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,275,000 after buying an additional 27,587 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 24,296 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.85. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $132.75 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,189.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,548 shares of company stock valued at $9,790,896. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.17.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

