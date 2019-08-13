Bitcoin Atom Market Cap Hits $1.52 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $53.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

