BitcoinHD (BHD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.84 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $22.63 million and $7.84 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.39 or 0.00119670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Coineal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00266840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.01264814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00092897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000434 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 4,840,125 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,125 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.