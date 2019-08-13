Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:HYT)

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

