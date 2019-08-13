Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Blackstone Group Inc Acquires 64,708 Shares

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 64,708 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $506,016.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 100,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $794,000.00.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. 5,035,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.67. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,152 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,506,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,217,000 after purchasing an additional 143,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,885,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,616,000 after purchasing an additional 546,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

