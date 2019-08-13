BLAST (BLAST) Market Capitalization Reaches $111,828.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last week, BLAST has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $111,828.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010344 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003630 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000118 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 51,408,385 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

