BlockStamp Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. BlockStamp has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $981,350.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00003880 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009817 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000413 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003589 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000185 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 25,851,605 coins and its circulating supply is 18,308,639 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

