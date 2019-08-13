Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “average” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 247.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.56 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 46,675 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $520,893.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $122,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $67,000. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $150,000. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.