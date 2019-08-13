Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $9.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

NYSE BE traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 265,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,067. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $972.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 46,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $520,893.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $122,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

