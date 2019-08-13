Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCOR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Blucora stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.29. 1,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. Blucora has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Blucora’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John David Palmer sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $145,687.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,081,172.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,664 shares of company stock worth $1,013,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

