BLUE (BLUE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,690.00

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One BLUE token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and IDEX. BLUE has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLUE has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00269410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.01303096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00095885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE’s launch date was October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official website for BLUE is www.blueprotocol.com. The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku.

BLUE Token Trading

BLUE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

