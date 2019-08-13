BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $949.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will report $949.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $972.33 million and the lowest is $925.10 million. BMC Stock reported sales of $990.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.39 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of BMCH stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,549. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.37. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 275.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 501,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 367,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 29.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the second quarter worth $945,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 103.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,659 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

