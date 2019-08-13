BOD Australia (ASX:BDA) Trading Down 5.5%

BOD Australia Ltd (ASX:BDA) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.51 ($0.36) and last traded at A$0.52 ($0.37), approximately 86,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.55 ($0.39).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.98.

In other BOD Australia news, insider Simon O’Loughlin 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd.

BOD Australia Company Profile (ASX:BDA)

BOD Australia Limited operates as a developer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of plant-based medicinal cannabis, health and supplement products, and cosmetic solutions primarily in Australia. Its medicines portfolio includes Enterofytol for treating irritable bowel syndrome; and SediStress, which is used for the reduction of stress and anxiety.

