Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.94. 160,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.36. The company has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

