Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Reduced by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Booking were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,988.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,066.00.

BKNG traded up $38.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,955.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,562. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,019.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,888.94.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

