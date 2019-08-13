Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

“We believe that EPAY’s pipeline of new business opportunities remains robust and continues to build sequentially.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.11. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 21,824 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $985,790.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 375,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,874.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,271 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

