Bottos Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Bottos has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinEgg, BigONE and OTCBTC. Bottos has a market cap of $3.73 million and $284,340.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.27 or 0.04374959 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001138 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

BTO is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, IDEX, BigONE, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bibox, OTCBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.