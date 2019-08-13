Bouygues (EPA:EN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bouygues SA (EPA:EN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.31. Bouygues shares last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 377,836 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €32.45.

About Bouygues (EPA:EN)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

