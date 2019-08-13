British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3,053.50. British American Tobacco Plc Ads shares last traded at $3,033.00, with a volume of 2,103,156 shares.

BATS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,761.33 ($49.15).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,981.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.61%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 6,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,947 ($38.51), for a total value of £200,720.17 ($262,276.45).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

