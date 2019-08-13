Brokerages Anticipate Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to Post $0.83 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Bank Ozk posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.45 million.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 587,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Bank Ozk by 152.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Ozk (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.