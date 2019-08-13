Brokerages Anticipate Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Bank Ozk posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.45 million.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 587,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Bank Ozk by 152.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

