Brokerages Anticipate Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. Emerald Expositions Events reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EEX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.16 to $14.16 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 42,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EEX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. 78,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,770. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75. Emerald Expositions Events has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $682.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

