Brokerages Anticipate Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to report sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $14.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Estee Lauder Companies.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.36.

EL traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.79. 1,664,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.57. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $194.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.03, for a total value of $1,512,818.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,445 shares of company stock worth $19,866,218. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,499,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,423 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,412,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,151,000 after purchasing an additional 435,327 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,896,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,860 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,631,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,878,000 after purchasing an additional 349,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,700,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

