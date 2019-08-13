Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). Nordic American Tanker posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.84 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%.

Several analysts have commented on NAT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 190,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,320,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

NAT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $265.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.62. Nordic American Tanker has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.