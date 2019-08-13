Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. NOW reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.19 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. NOW’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after buying an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in NOW by 3.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 97,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.34. 1,198,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,400. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NOW has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.