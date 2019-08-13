Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.67 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CECO Environmental by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CECO Environmental by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. 84,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

