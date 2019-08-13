Brokerages Expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). Intec Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intec Pharma.

NTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Intec Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Maxim Group cut Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intec Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Intec Pharma stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 3,231,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 290,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

